BENGALURU: A woman allegedly burnt her two children alive before setting herself ablaze at her in-law’s house in Sanjayanagar, Marathahalli, on Thursday. The deceased are Ramalamma (26), her son Yashavanth (4) and daughter Hasini (2).

Police said that the woman was mentally unsound. Ramalamma was married to Magendra, a mason, and the couple hailed from Tamil Nadu. They had come to Magendra’s parental home in Marathahalli only four days ago so that Ramalamma could undergo treatment for her mental illness at NIMHANS.

Police said the incident took place around 9.30am after Magendra left home with his parents. Police said Ramalamma poured kerosene and set her kids on fire. When the children started screaming, neighbours rushed to the house but Ramalamma had locked the door from inside. HAL police were alerted.

Magendra told Express: “I got my wife and kids here on Sunday. On Monday, I had taken my wife to NIMHANS and the doctor had prescribed her seven tablets and asked her to come after seven days. We were about to leave the city next week for Chittoor in Tamil Nadu. Around 4.30am, my children woke Ramalamma up for food. She fed them and they were playing when I left home around 8.30am for work at Mahadevapura.”