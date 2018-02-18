BENGALURU: The HAL police on Saturday arrested the prime accused and owner of Yumlok restaurant, where two labourers died due to asphyxiation while cleaning a septic tank. The incident took place at AESC Layout in Marathahalli on Tuesday.

Avinash Gupta

The arrested has been identified as Avinash Gupta (36), a native of Patna in Bihar.

A senior police officer said, “Gupta was inside the restaurant when the workers were cleaning the septic tank. Soon after the incident, he fled to his friend’s house on the outskirts of the city and hid there. He also switched off his mobile phone.”

Immediately after the incident, police had arrested the manager Ayush and supervisor Venkatesh. All three have been booked under death due to negligence.