BENGALURU: THE rescue operation at the site where a building collapsed in Kasavanahalli near Bellandur three days ago continued on Saturday. Police also arrested the General Power of Attorney holder of the property on Saturday.

Four workers were found dead while nine were injured when the under-construction building collapsed on Thursday because of substandard work. The arrested Tanveer Khan, GPA holder of the property, is a resident of HSR Layout. Meanwhile, fire personnel have been demolishing the building to clear the road for the residents. On Saturday, they said there is a possibility of a couple of workers still lying trapped under the debris. They said that they will be able to confirm the numbers once the demolition of the building is complete.

A senior police officer said property owner Kunhammed fled to Kerala and a team has been formed to nab him. He had given the GPA to Khan and his associate Krishnakath for construction of the building and both were in charge of the project.

The police have learnt that the duo did not renew the construction permits with BBMP officials. BBMP Assistant Executive Engineer Munireddy, who has been arrested, was aware of the construction, but did not bother to check the approved plan and verify the project. Sameera, Kunhammed’s daughter, has been arrested while her husband Mohammed Rafiq is still at large.

Families of victims go hungry, no help from BBMP

Families of those who died in the building collapse are reportedly starving as they are waiting to receive the bodies of the victims from the hospital. According to police sources, some family members did not have any money for food and were told by BBMP officials that the compensation amount would be deposited into bank accounts.

“The family of the injured too are suffering as they are struggling to arrange money to buy medicines. A private NGO ‘Helping Hands’ approached the injured in the hospitals and distributed fruits,” a police official said.