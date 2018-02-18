Bengaluru: Parents demand Act to regulate private schools
By Express News Service | Published: 18th February 2018 05:30 AM |
Last Updated: 18th February 2018 05:30 AM | A+A A- |
BENGALURU: Hundreds of parents from North Bengaluru staged a silent protest at Sanjaynagar by forming a human chain at Sanjaynagar in the city demanding that the state and Union governments amend the education Acts to regulate private schools across the nation.
The parents, led by Mission Education Federation (Bengaluru wing), raised as many as 32 issues, including implementation of the RTE Act even in minority schools and regulation of school fees.
They said several schools still entertain cash transactions and also increase fees unscientifically every year.
“These schools have their own practices to extort parents by insisting that we buy uniform, shoes and other stationery from the vendor they are associated with. This is a way for schools to harass parents. We demand that the Union and state governments bring in a single Act for the entire nation to regulate them,” a parent said.
“There are schools which compulsorily introduce and impose exorbitantly costly methods of teaching and put that expenses on parents. We want all such practices to be stopped,” said another parent who took part in the protest.
List Of Their Other Demands
Implementation of existing regulations of POCSO and child safety guidelines
Formation of parent associations at all schools
Fee determined should be applicable for the next three years
No corporal punishment and no child should be harassed for non payment or delay in payment of fees
Central and state governments must refund excess fees collected in the last five years
CCTV installation should be must
Strict action against school managements for violation of any norms
Uniform curriculum across the nation
Aadhaar must for all students and same should be printed on their ID cards
Ensure 100% cashless transaction
Government should do safety audit and financial audit at all private schools for the last 10 years