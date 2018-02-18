BENGALURU: Hundreds of parents from North Bengaluru staged a silent protest at Sanjaynagar by forming a human chain at Sanjaynagar in the city demanding that the state and Union governments amend the education Acts to regulate private schools across the nation.

The parents, led by Mission Education Federation (Bengaluru wing), raised as many as 32 issues, including implementation of the RTE Act even in minority schools and regulation of school fees.

They said several schools still entertain cash transactions and also increase fees unscientifically every year.

“These schools have their own practices to extort parents by insisting that we buy uniform, shoes and other stationery from the vendor they are associated with. This is a way for schools to harass parents. We demand that the Union and state governments bring in a single Act for the entire nation to regulate them,” a parent said.

“There are schools which compulsorily introduce and impose exorbitantly costly methods of teaching and put that expenses on parents. We want all such practices to be stopped,” said another parent who took part in the protest.

List Of Their Other Demands

Implementation of existing regulations of POCSO and child safety guidelines

Formation of parent associations at all schools

Fee determined should be applicable for the next three years

No corporal punishment and no child should be harassed for non payment or delay in payment of fees

Central and state governments must refund excess fees collected in the last five years

CCTV installation should be must

Strict action against school managements for violation of any norms

Uniform curriculum across the nation

Aadhaar must for all students and same should be printed on their ID cards

Ensure 100% cashless transaction

Government should do safety audit and financial audit at all private schools for the last 10 years