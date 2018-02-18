BENGALURU: Engineering graduates from Bengaluru are among the most employable across the country according to a survey by the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE). The India Skills 2018 report lists Bengaluru ahead of cities like Chennai, Indore, Lucknow and Mumbai in terms of the quality of industry-ready graduates and their likelihood of gaining employment. Karnataka has been ranked fourth in the list of 10 states/Union Territories with highest employability.

Scope for CS and IT grads According to the report, companies are looking forward to hire students graduating in computer science and other information technology-related courses.

The report says that companies are showing a greater interest in hiring graduates this year as there is a strong hike of 10-15% in the intent of companies to hire compared to 2017. Karnataka ranked 4th in the list of 10 states/UT with highest employability and is behind Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and Gujarat.

According to the report, which covered more than 5 lakh students and 130 corporates across the country, companies are looking forward to hire students graduating in computer science and other information technology related courses.

Employability scores, which tell us how likely a student being employed is, have touched a record 45.50%, up by 5.16% from the previous years score.

“This is certainly a good sign and movement in the right direction. Curriculum revision, teacher education, student inductions, mandatory internships, outcome-based question papers and industry interaction cells are some of the steps taken for this result. In addition, platforms like the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, Smart India Hackathon, student startup policy and others will further improve employability in the next two years. Crossing 75% is an easy target,” said Dr Anil Sahasrabude, Chairman, AICTE.

Talking about the report, which has been published in association with PeopleStrong, Pearson and the Confederation of Indian Industry, he said, “The report reflects the requirement of skilled manpower of industries in the future.

The findings also show a change in the trend which was ruling all these years where one out of every three graduates was considered employable.

In the latest report, this figure has reduced to one out of every two graduates was now considered employable by companies. Compared to 2014, the overall employability among graduates has increased from 34% to 46%.