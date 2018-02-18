BENGALURU: To ensure safety and security of question papers during the upcoming SSLC and second year pre-university final exams, the State Department of Primary and Secondary Education will install GPS tracking system in the vehicles used for transportation of question papers.

Following the question paper leak reported during 2016 March/April exams, the department has decided to install GPS in all the vehicles used for question paper transportation. According to officials from the department, this measure has been suggested following the advice given by the police department.

Along with this, the secure examination system implemented during 2017 exams will continue this year too. Under this system, CCTVs will be installed at all the exam centres along with district and taluk treasuries, where question paper will be deposited.

Besides, biometric attendance of examiners, squads and other staff associated with exams at exam centres will be registered from this academic year.