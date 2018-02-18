BENGALURU: The city police on Saturday informed the Karnataka High Court that they have registered a total of 746 cases in the city for violating the provisions of the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act between January 2014 and February 8, 2018, based on the complaints filed by the BBMP.

Of the 746 cases, 695 cases were found true and the accused were convicted in 141 cases. As many as 315 cases are pending for trial and 192 are under investigation. This was stated in the affidavit filed before a division bench of Justices H G Ramesh and B M Shyam Prasad by Assistant Commissioner of Police G U Somegowda, City Crime Records Bureau on Saturday, in response to public interest litigation petition filed by social activist Mayigegowda.

Claiming that there are 23,000 unauthorised hoardings/flexes/banners across the city, the petitioner has sought directions to the BBMP and other authorities to take steps against unauthorised hoardings and flexes in city. The police officer also informed that 15 cases were found false, accused were discharged/acquitted in 20 cases and 20 cases were unsolved, out of the total 746 cases registered. The court adjourned the further hearing to February 21.