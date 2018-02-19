BENGALURU: The 2016-18 batch of PG programme in management class at the Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru — consisting of 420 students — received 462 offers in lateral and final placements. More than 140 companies across hired students. In the global banking sector, Goldman Sachs made the maximum of nine offers, followed by Deutsche Bank (6), Citibank (3) and HSBC (3).

Among financial firms, ICICI Bank made the maximum of nine offers, followed by Yes Bank (6), Kotak (5), and National Housing Bank (2). In the consulting sector, Deloitte USI led with 18 offers followed by The Boston Consulting Group(17). Others included AT Kearney (16), Accenture Strategy (14), and McKinsey & Co (11). In technology consulting domain, PriceWaterhouseCoopers made the maximum of 12 offers followed by Accenture Technology (6) and Larsen and Toubro Infotech Consulting (5). Among conglomerates, Vedanta group led with five offers followed by four each from Aditya Birla Group, RPG Group and Bharti Airtel. The offers in analytics space included EXL Services (9), American Express (7) and others.