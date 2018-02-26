BENGALURU: RJ/actor Danish Sait promoted MetroBikes in a small video earlier this week. “I have worked with many other brands, but this was special because it has an impact on day-to-day commuting in the city. It brings about a correlation between the city and commuters, irrespective of social and economic background- it reaches everybody,” says Danish in the video. When asked about using the bike himself, he says that he most definitely would, as using a car is impossible in the city due to traffic.

Over 36 Metro stations will provide these bikes, with the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Pvt Limited (BMRCL) collaborating with Metro Bikes - a city-based startup. Metro Bikes can be booked using an app, which will then be delivered to you or collected at select localities. Currently, there are about 80-100 bikes at these localities, which can be used with an OTP. Metro Bikes can be dropped off at any legal parking area in the city.

BMRCL managing director, Mahendra Jain, says a Metro Bike operator will pay `2.75 crore per year as rent for the dedicated space. Apart from bikes, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is said to introduce cycles for last-mile connectivity.