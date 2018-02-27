BENGALURU: In a major security lapse at the Central Prison, Parappana Agrahara, a 41-year-old convicted serial rapist M Jaishankar alias 'Psycho Jaishankar' committed suicide by slitting his throat.

According to jail officials, at around 2.15 am, Jaishankar slit his throat with a shaving blade. The guard staff, on rounds, found him lying in a pool of blood and provided first aid at the jail before shifting him to Victoria Hospital, where he was declared dead at 5.10 am.

His family has been informed about the incident and they are yet to reach the city. Postmortem will be conducted at the hospital for further investigation, said the official.

The officials added that two days ago he had again tried to escape from the jail and it went in vain. Upset over this, Jaishankar ended his life inside his separate cell. Parappana Agrahara police have filed a case for the investigation.

Five years ago, on September 1, 2013, Jaishankar had made a sensational escape from the high-security Bangalore central jail after scaling a 30-foot high wall with the help of a garden pole. He had used a duplicate key to open his cell door and a rope made of bedsheets to climb down the wall. Eleven officers of the prison were suspended for negligence. Three days later he was found at a nearby lake in Parappana Agrahara.

Jaishankar, son of late Maarimuttu, was involved in rape and murder of 11 women in Tamil Nadu, four women in Karnataka including the wife of a police constable. He was convicted in three cases of kidnapping and rape. He was serving a jail term of 32 years and was kept isolated in a separate cell as he was suffering from psychological issues.