BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched 30 ‘Saviruchi sanchari canteens’ for Federation of Stree Shakti groups in all 30 districts and handed over keys of modified two-wheelers to 100 differently-abled beneficiaries in Vidhana Soudha premises. The CM, addressing the gathering, said an interest-free amount of Rs 10 lakh was disbursed to each federation in order to operate the Sanchari canteens. One of the Sanchari canteens driven by Kolar Federation of Stree Shakti groups President Chaudeshwari Ramachandra bagged the attention of all and sundry.

The first thing Radhika, a differently-abled woman, did on receiving her keys for the specially modified two-wheeler, was to get blessing at the nearest temple in Jaibharat Nagar.Radhika, who works as a purchase executive at a private construction firm, told The New Indian Express, when contacted, that she had the vehicle blessed at a temple as she felt that the gift from State Women and Child Welfare Department and State Women development Corporation will mark a new beginning in her life.

The department’s process of identifying beneficiaries was disabled-friendly as the applicants were allowed to upload applications online instead of submitting applications in person, Radhika informed.The paperwork was cumbersome, but officials did not harass us or demand bribe, she revealed. Differently-abled Babu from Kadugodi expressed disappointment for not being able to get the modified two-wheeler. “As my petty shop under the flyover would be demolished any day, the vehicle would have been a boon to me,’’ he declared wistfully.