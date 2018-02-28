BENGALURU: Dreaded serial killer and rapist Jaishankar alias ‘Psycho’ Shankar, who committed suicide by slitting his throat at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison on Tuesday, was reportedly depressed as he was not able to walk after his dare-devil act of escaping from the high security jail after scaling a 30-foot-high security wall. Sources in the prison said that he was badly injured in that incident. “After he was arrested, he underwent treatment for over a month as he had suffered fractures in the legs.

However, he did not recover completely. He was provided a wheelchair and he was moving around with its help since 2013. “He was also shifted to the high security block and was kept in isolation. Due to his inability to move, another inmate was permitted to assist him. The isolation had pushed him to depression and the courts convicting him in most of the cases had shattered his hopes. He was also availing counselling in the prison once in a while, but it did not help him much,” a jail source said. It is also learnt the he had gained the confidence of jail staff before he escaped from the jail.

“Some staffers used to ask him to open and lock the doors in the barracks every morning and evening. He had gained that much trust. A few days before his escape, he was not found for some time and prison staff launched a search. He was later found in the gardens between the hospital block and the security wall. When he was found, he said he had come there to pluck some fruits as he was hungry. A few days after that, he escaped,” another source said.

Recalling the incident when he was caught, a police source said, “His spinal cord was damaged and we had to carry him to many places as part of the probe. When we asked him why he escaped, he had said that he had lost all hopes of coming out of jail. He has an older brother, who is a truck driver. With his help, he had planned to go to Haryana and keep his family there. He had decided to do some work there,” an official said.

JAISHANKAR WAS SERVING JAIL TERM OF 32 YRS

Convicted serial rapist and killer M Jaishankar (41) alias ‘Psycho Shankar’, who committed suicide by repeatedly slitting his throat on Tuesday, had made a escape from Bengaluru central prison on September 1, 2013, after scaling a 30-ft high wall with the help of a garden pole. He had used a duplicate key to open his cell door and a rope made of bedsheets to climb down the wall. Eleven prison officials were suspended for negligence. But three days later, he was caught. Jaishankar was involved in the rape and murder of 11 women in Tamil Nadu, and four in Karnataka. He was convicted in 3 cases of kidnapping and rape. Shankar, who was serving a jail term of 32 years, was kept in an isolation cell as he was suffering from psychological issues. This is not the first time that convicts have committed suicide in the jail. In 2017, Subhash Chandra, a CAR police head constable, who was an inmate at Parappana Agrahara, committed suicide by hanging in the hospital block cell. Subhash was held for killing his wife and two kids.