BENGALURU: The Cubbon Park police on Sunday arrested a gang of three youths including two students of a reputed college, for misbehaving with a journalist. The victim was walking with her two male friends near a BBMP park near RHB road when the incident took place. The arrested are Bijith (20), a diploma student, Mithun (19), a PU student and Ashith alias Nikhil (22), a delivery boy.

A police officer said the complainant (29), a resident of Indiranagar, had stated that around 1.20 am she was walking with her two male friends near Puruvankara Park when the trio, who came on two bikes, passed lewd comments at her. When she shouted at them, they returned and started a verbal fight. When one of her friends questioned them, they slapped him and started hurling abuses at her again. She immediately called the police control room. The night beat police caught Bijith, who was nearby. He then revealed the names of the two other accused who were nabbed from their residence.