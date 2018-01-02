BENGALURU: If your New Year resolution is to get fit then what better way than to start on adventurous sports city has to offer

Parasailing

Join Jakkur Airfield to experience a parasailing trip for 1 kilometer and ride through the horizon. Before the start of the activity, the experienced guides and instructors will introduce you to the safety measures and instructions about flying. This parasailing is suitable for beginners as well as experienced persons. You will be offered a bird’s eye view of the city and its neighbourhood. Packages are available for solo parasailing and tandem parasailing. Avail this activity on Saturdays and Sundays from 7 am. Price starting at `600 onwards.

Wall Climbing

When feeling energised and adventurous visit Bellandur anytime during the week and participate in wall climbing under the supervision of expert and qualified instructors. Gear up in your sports shoes and scale to the top while harnessed safely in a gated community.

Nature Adventure Camp

You don’t have to go too far to camp. You can start your tour by reaching the Nature Adventure Camp at Kanakpura at 8:30 am and get ready to explore a brief expanse of Hosadoddi lake and the forest estate of Bananthimari. The experience offers trekking to historical landmarks, spotting wildlife and even kayaking by recruiting a paddle raft or a canoe. You can continue adventure activities as much as you want and can even opt for an overnight package where you will be accommodated in tents for a night under the stars.

Big Banyan Tree Cycling

The ‘Dodda Alada Mara’ or the Big Banyan Tree has been in existence for over four centuries and is now a major tourist attraction. Spreading over 3acres, this gigantic Banyan Tree is one of the most visited sites for a quick weekend getaway. Located only 3km from the Manchanbele Dam, take a fun challenging cycling trip to the spot.