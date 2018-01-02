BENGALURU: Last year’s fashion was eccentric, if not eclectic. From confusing boot pants to latex dresses and high-fashion crocs, we thought we had seen it all. But at the same time, we are assured that 2018 will see it filtered.As we gear up to start this new year and let go of the past, let us do a quick style check and evaluate what trends we can take it forward and what can be left behind.

Stripes

Ever since its introduction, stripes, as simple a print it may be, has evolved into a dominating style statement with as many as nine lives. Stripes in tees, dresses, blazers and even fedoras will stay put in 2018.

Athleisure

Ditching high heels and opting for comfort is a roaring fashion trend that only seems to be gaining momentum. 2018 will see comfort as a fashion factor, so joggers and gym wear will not be forgotten.

Mules

The ancient Roman style of footwear with no constraint around the heels was the statement of ‘it’ celebrities including Kendall Jenner and Kristen Stewart. The diversity of this shoe in low heels, high heels or even flats will be a massive hit this year too.

Sneakers

With Athleisure around, it is pretty easy to assume that sneakers will not be left behind, but it is guaranteed that white classic sneakers are so last season. Experiments with sneakers with various prints and embroidery.

Denim on denim

The 2017 street style of clubbing denim with denim will be very prominent unless a better replacement for the classic fabric comes along.

Corsets

While the corset trend dominated Instagram posts in the beginning of the year, we saw its demise escalate. Corsets are 2017 and long forgottten.

Berets

The newest Instagram rage is berets, preferably red. This cute breezy accessory renders quick sophistication, and can be easily paired with jeans or dresses.