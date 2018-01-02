BENGALURU:The Great Legalisation Movement (GLM) has started a web series as a means to step up the debate on legalisation of cannabis for medical and industrial purposes.

Their main aim is for the issue to reach the Parliament, especially during the ongoing winter sessions of the Parliament. Besides the web series a number of other measures have also being envisaged.

The web-series titled The Ganjaa Situation is already out with a first episode that highlights the case of a person called Cliff who is suffering from bladder cancer. The doctors had advised him to immediately undergo a surgery after the cancer was discovered. Even after the surgery, there was a chance for Cliff to live only for 100 more days.

Since the episode was first uploaded about a week ago, it has received around 3200 views and 98 shares along with a number of positive comments by people who support the movement to legalise the use of cannabis. A number of other episodes based on other case studies are expected soon.

As another measures to make the authorities notice the issue, GLM had organised a gathering in various Indian states a few days ago. Following this, Viki Vaurora, founder, GLM, highlights other plans. "We have heard from our sources and during our consultation with a number of Supreme Court lawyers, activists and NGOs that the bill relating to the legalisation of cannabis for medical use will not be discussed during the winter sessions. We plan to write to various MPs and press the issue further," says Viki

The GLM has also written to PM Naredra Modi "as last hope after futile attempts at reforming a very important need in the field of healthcare."Viki further says, "The winter session of the Parliament is till January 6. So we will wait and watch what happens during this time. After that we shall decide the next course of action," adds Viki.

The GLM is also planning to organise a conference around January 24, participated by a number of experts such as medical doctors, researchers, lawyers on the issue of cannabis legalisation. In 2015, the GLM had organsied a conference on similar lines that was considered the first on the issue in the country.