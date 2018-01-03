BENGALURU: One case of H5N1 Avian Influenza (bird flu) was detected in chicken at a poultry shop in Dasarahalli on Kempapura Main Road. The shop has been shut since December 30. Poultry shops in a 1-km radius of that shop too have been shut down by the health department.

According to BBMP joint commissioner (Yelahanka zone) Nagaraju, a bird was seen dead at Dasarahalli village in Bytarayanapura assembly constituency limits on December 29. Samples were sent for testing to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal. “We got the report on Monday and it is confirmed the death was due to avian flu,’’ he said.

Following this, the Animal Husbandary Department has asked BBMP to take urgent measures to prevent spread of the disease. “We have asked shops selling meat and eggs within a 1-km radius of Bhuvaneshwari Nagar and Dasarahlli villages to shut till further communication. The animal husbandry officials in BBMP are also examining birds at poultries within a 10-km radius along with veterinary doctors,’’ he added.

Dr P L Nataraj, director, health and family welfare, said, “It is H5N1 Avian Influenza strain of virus. We are ready with Tamiflu tablets. Another suspected case was reported at Murthy’s poultry in Vadanayakahalli, Anekal.”

Dr Manohar N, Taluk Health Officer, Bengaluru North, said, “This particular shop had reportedly got poultry supplied from Tamil Nadu on December 28. About eight chickens died. He sent it to a veterinary hospital in Hebbal. The dead birds tested positive for bird flu. In humans, the symptoms of H5N1 are like H1N1. They include sore throat, fever and fatigue. Bird handlers are vulnerable and it could spread from them. People coming in contact with affected birds should wash their hands. If the meat is consumed half-cooked, or eggs consumed half boiled, there are chances of the disease spreading.”

Dr Sunanda T K, District Surveillance Officer, Bengaluru Urban, said, “We have conducted house-to-house surveillance in the area. No cases of fever have been found so far. If found, they will be treated for prophylaxis. Even if there are no symptoms, they will be treated for it.”