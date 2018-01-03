BENGALURU: In a move to bring greater transparency and accuracy, the state government has decided to make it mandatory for the government servants to declare the assets and liabilities of their parents and children annually.

The state cabinet on Tuesday cleared a proposal to amend Rule 7 of Form 4 in the Lokayukta Rules, 1985, incorporating new clauses in the columns of assets and liabilities being declared by government servants every year, which is being submitted to the Lokayukta.

Government servants, including ministers and legislators, are presently declaring details of their assets and liabilities along with that of their spouse. The proposed amendment brings their parents and children too under its ambit.

The amendment also makes it mandatory to mention the value of their immovable properties on the basis of the latest guidance value of the property. The government servants would also have to submit details of the worth of jewels and even household articles like furniture, if the worth of the latter is over `25,000, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister T B Jayachandra said briefing the reporters after the cabinet meeting.The amendment is being introduced based on the recommendation of the legislature committee, he said.

Boost for SC/ST recruitment in pvt sector

With an eye on the fast approaching Assembly election, the Siddaramaiah government has come out with a significant gesture to ensure greater representation for SC/ST communities in private sector by deciding to reimburse the ESI cost of SC/ST employees in private sector. The move comes in the backdrop of demand for introducing quota for SC/STs in private sector jobs. Siddaramaiah has expressed his solidarity with the demand and the decision is being seen as a step in that direction.

Central govt pay scale for HC employees

It is a memorable happy new year for High Court employees as the state government has agreed to implement the Central government pay scale for the court employees. The decision was taken at the state cabinet in accordance with Supreme Court direction and it would come into effect from 2004. It would cost `319 crore to implement the order, Jayachnandra said.

Drinking water to Pavagada

The cabinet cleared a `2,352.60 crore drinking water project to supply water to border villages of Karnataka. The water will be supplied to villages of Molakalmuru, Challakere, Kudligi and Pavagada from Tungabhadra river. More than 50 per cent of the population residing in these villages are belonging to SC/STs and hence 50 per cent of funds allocated in the Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan and Tribal Sub-Plan will be utilised for the purpose.

Aadhaar mandatory for all DBT schemes

Adhering to the Bill enacted by the Centre, the state government has decided to introduce the Karnataka Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Bill, better known as Aadhaar Bill, in the State legislature session in February, to pave way for use of Aadhaar based-Direct Benefit Transfer in state government schemes. T B Jayachandra said the law will enable departments to notify Aadhaar as a major document to avail benefits under state scheme. Till now only central schemes or schemes that received funds from the centre such as NREGA.