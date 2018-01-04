BENGALURU: Two software engineers died on the spot when their car rammed into a lorry from behind on NICE Road here on Wednesday morning. The deceased are Prashanth (27), a resident of Yeshwantpur, and Akshay Kumar (25), a resident of Janapriya Township at Kadabgere in West Bengaluru.

Akshay’s mother was inconsolable at a

private hospital in Bengaluru

on Wednesday | Vinod Kumar T

According to police, they had entered Nice Road from Magadi Road and were travelling towards Hosur Road.Police said both Prashanth and Akshay had attended their work at night and were returning home when the accident occurred just half a km away from the Kengeri toll gate, near the Vrishabhavathi River bridge around 6am.

According to the police, Prashant was driving the car, a black Indica. While trying to overtake a lorry from the left, he crashed into another lorry from the back. The people who witnessed the incident said the car was driven in a rash and negligent manner. The locals rushed the techies to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.

The driver of the lorry, Mohammed Ali, was arrested by Kengeri traffic police and a case has been booked under IPC 304 (a). Prashant was a software engineer at Altisource Business Pvt Ltd in Domlur, while Akshay was also a software engineer at a firm called FirstSource.

Krishna, father of Akshay, said, “Akshay had not come home since two days.We do not know where he was heading when the incident took place.”Police said their bodies were sent to Rajarajeshwari Hospital at Kambipura on Mysore Road for postmortem and later handed over to the guardians. Kengeri traffic police have registered a case.