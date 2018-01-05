BENGALURU: The state government has informed the High Court that Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is undertaking steps to form a new transparent and uniform policy about the applications for Khata entries, and a notification to make online applications through e-platform, which will be issued within four weeks.

Advocate General Madhusudan R Naik on Wednesday made this submission before Justice Vineet Kothari, who is hearing a petition filed by Mookambika Bhat, a resident of Judicial Layout. The petition was filed against BBMP for delay in transfer of khata. Mookambika had contended that her application for change of khata for a site in Judicial Layout has not been considered by the BBMP authorities despite a long lapse of period.

Observing that BDA and BBMP are trying to shift the burden on each other for sanction of building plans and transferring khata in the cases of sites in Judicial Layout, the court requested the advocate general to assist it in avoiding any conflict of stand on behalf of the state and other public bodies like BDA or BBMP.