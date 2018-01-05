BENGALURU: Akhila Damodaran catches up with a few chefs who walked the ramp before posing for a 2018 calendar. These chief chefs at top 12 hotels talk of the dread and excitement of facing camera, lights and make-up artistes. Excerpts:

‘Thanks to my genes, I can be a great model’

Chef Amit Gera, Executive Chef, Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks

Who is your favourite calendar model? Why?

You can shoot me for stating something really customary from a chef. But, for me, it would definetly be Gordon Ramsay. I feel that the fiercely fearless character of his would be a storm at the fashion show. I am sure he can steal anyones job as a showstopper.

Have you walked a ramp before? If so, could you share the experience?

Oh yes! I guess, being genetically so blessed with a 6 feet height had its own luck for me to walk the ramp and explore a world that we all fascinate all through our teens. And, who doesn’t love glamour?

If you could design and style an actor for a ramp walk, who would that be?

If it’s an actor, that would definetly be Amitabh Bachchan. His intriguing and the astute persoanlities are just perfect in itself and doesn’t need much of any work. And, the combination would sit perfectly well on a ramp show. And, also, he is someone I have always admired through the years.

Would you consider becoming a model? Why?

Yeah why not. By the looks of it, it’s fun and entertaining with its own regress of course. I would definetly like to have people around me who would take care of me from head to toe.

If yes, how do you think you will maintain your figure?

Here, I would like to thank my genes. (laughs)

‘Chefs lack confidence at the start of career’

Chef Anthony En Huang, executive chef, JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru

Who is your favourite calendar model?

I really like Waseem Khans work for “one eyeland 2011 Calendar”.

If you could style an actor for a ramp walk, who would that be?

Deepika Padukone. I’m just biased towards her because she remains beautifully grounded despite her fame.

Your first thoughts about the calendar shoot?

Chefs are generally shy and happy working away from the limelight. There’s a reason they work in the back of the house besides just their passion to cook. They normally, at the start of their careers, lack confidence in what they do because all that they hear is criticism. But once they take off they really do.

This was obviously intimidating for me and still is, but we also know that when a job has to be done it has to be done. Just say ‘yes chef’ and move on.

Would you consider becoming a model? Why?

I have the highest respect and regard for professional models because I know that it is just not easy to look good and pretty all the time. It’s almost like guests wanting us to be happy all the time. Most chefs are moody and emotional. I will really need to be in a good mood all the time to be a successful !!

If yes, how will you maintain your figure?

Twenty years into the industry and I still look reasonably fit physically. It’s just about being disciplined about what you choose to swallow and taste.

‘I waited for my turn on Ramp to get over’

Chef Ashish Sanyal, executive chef, The Lalit Ashok

Who is your favourite calendar model? Why?

Milind Soman... He has the perfect looks and physique, a proportionate trimmed body which is not too muscle bulky and face and features of an ideal gentleman.

Have you walked a ramp before? If so, could you share the experience?

Yes once. It was a mixed feeling, did not know how to react. Being from the back of the house cadre, it was very difficult for me to maintain the looks, expression and style that was being forced onto me by the choreographer. I was desperately waiting for my turn of stride to start and get over as soon as possible, dreading the situation where I might goof up on my halts and turns.

Nevertheless, I ended up doing it right with applauds. Best part is, that event took away a lot of my stage fright.

If you could design and style an actor for a ramp walk, who would that be?

Sushmita Sen because of her grace.

Would you consider becoming a model? Why?

I would not mind if it is related to food and my profession.

If yes, being the profession of culinary art where you need to keep tasting and trying new foods, how do you think you will maintain your figure?

For this I need to translate my long pending New Year Resolution into reality. I have to squeeze out some time for health regime.