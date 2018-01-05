BENGALURU: Believe it or not, but the rank holders and gold medal winners of Bangalore University have been asked to pay extra to get their medals and certificates! In an official circular issued by the University examinations section, the candidates of both undergraduate and post-graduate courses, who have won gold medals and ranks, have been asked to pay Rs 500 extra in the form of Demand Draft drawn in favour of Finance Officer of the university.

Applications were recently invited from eligible candidates to get their medals and certificates during the 53rd annual convocation which will be held soon. “The rank holders shall submit the applications to the university by paying the fee of Rs 500 for rank certificate along with the regular fee,” the notification read.

A common fee has been fixed for all the candidates who are eligible to get their convocation/graduation certificates. But the certificates and medals will come at Rs 500 extra cost for the meritorious candidates !

“Gold medals and ranks do not come easy. They are hard earned by students who put three years of sincere effort. Why should we pay extra for our efforts,” questioned a rank holder in BBM course.

Another student said, “Instead of honouring us for our good academic performance, the varsity is asking us to pay extra money. This is ridiculous and such things can happen only in universities here.”

However, when contacted, the university authorities said this practice has been there since years. “Every year, the fees sees a 10% increase. Last year, it was Rs 380, which has now been increased to Rs 500. Since students will be getting more medals and rank certificates this year, university needs money. The money collected will be utilised for printing certificates,” said Prof C Shivraj, registrar evaluation of the university.

However, the registrar assured that he will place the matter before the syndicate and try to get this practice of collecting money from students for their certificates cancelled.