BENGALURU: The Command Hospital Air Force, Bengaluru, has been conferred an award for the best defence hospital of 2017. According to a statement from the ministry of defence, the applications for award were invited by a private healthcare consultancy providing operations and management, medico-legal services and medical education.

“Command Hospital Air Force, Bengaluru applied for this award and submitted citation and all requisite certificates in support of the exemplary healthcare being provided to its clientele for the past five decades. The jury after duly evaluating the documents and citation conferred the prestigious award of the Best Defence Hospital of the Year 2017,” the statement says.

The award was received by Air Vice Marshal M V Singh, Commandant and Air Commodore Aftab Alam, Deputy Commandant, Command Hospital Air Force Bengaluru recently at a function held at New Delhi.

The awards are given in more than 20 categories and selected by a panel of eminent jury members which includes corporate strategists, academicians and leaders of healthcare industry.

The jury members for Healthcare Excellence Awards 2017 included MP Dr Kirit P Solanki; former director, AIIMS, Prof MC Misra; Chairman, Board of Management, Sir Gangaram Hospital, Prof DS Rana; and former Vice President Indian Medical Association Dr DR Rai.