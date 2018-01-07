BENGALURU: Palatial bungalows, luxury homes, commercial complexes, sites in Bengaluru, kilograms of gold and silver, sarees worth lakhs of rupees, cash, bonds, agriculture land. This was what has been uncovered so far after the Anti- Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided 12 government employess across state on January 4.

The haul is likely get bigger as the search continued on the third consecutive day on Saturday. According to an official release issued by ACB, they unearthed huge assets disproportionate to known sources of income from the premises of BBMP, BDA, PWD, Zilla Panchayat officials who allegedly acquired ill-gotten wealth.

A Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) attached to Vajarahalli Gram Panchayat in Nelamangala taluk of Bengaluru Rural district was among the 12 officials raided. Rekha, who has put in about 10 years of service with a pay scale of `20,000-36,300, owns huge movable and immovable assets. She owns a four-storeyed residential building in Nelamangala and eight sites and was found having `34.4 lakh deposit in banks. Similarly, BBMP Superintendent Engineer B S Prahlad was found in possession of two houses, three commercial complexes, five sites in Bengaluru and other cities. At the residence of PWD Assistant Engineer Venkatesh working in Sakaleshpur in Hassan, the ACB found sarees worth `13 lakh, 1.5 kg gold and 3 kg silver.

R M Nagarajan of Bescom was found with huge ill-gotten wealth. He owns two houses in Bengaluru and 10 sites in Bengaluru and Raich u r b e s i d e s o t h e r properties.

Cases of disproportionate assets were registered against all the officials and the total value of the assets acquired by each official is yet to be assessed, the ACB said.