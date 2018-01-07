BENGALURU: Professor Baldev Raj, director of the National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS), Bengaluru, died in Pune on Saturday while attending a conference.

There was no confirmation of the cause of death. He was 70 years old. A recipient of the Padma Shri award, Professor Raj took charge as director of NIAS in 2014 and presided over the expansion of the institute in terms of faculty strength and research grants.

An eminent scientist, he had also led the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research, Kalpakkam, and was a major contributor to the advancement of technologies like the fast breeder test reactor (FBTR) and the prototype fast breeder reactor (PFBR). He contributed to the fields of nuclear materials and mechanics, non-destructive evaluation, nanoscience and technology as well as robotics and automation during the course of his career.

Professor Raj authored around 1,000 academic papers and more than 70 books. He had been presented with more than 100 awards and had worked on assignments in more than 30 countries, a statement from NIAS said.

“Prof Raj mentored hundreds of students, scientists and technologists, inspiring them to pursue high levels of professionalism in science and technology without losing sight of the need for exemplary

ethical practices,” the statement said.