BENGALURU: The Kothanur police have arrested a notorious burglar who had escaped from the central jail by hiding in an ISKCON vehicle which delivers food for jail inmates. The arrested Karthik (28), a resident of Kalyan Nagar, was nabbed from Kerala, police said, adding that he is involved in 30 cases. Police have solved eight recent burglary cases with his arrest.

A senior police officer said Karthik is also known as 'Escape Karthik' as he managed to escape from jail and police custody repeatedly. Karthik, along with his associate Jagan alias Ali, used to target locked houses across the city and other districts, including Mysuru and Hassan.

They used to break open the window grills to enter houses and escape with gold and other valuables. He would pledge the stolen ornaments with a gold loan company. Police have filed a case against the firm's owner, director and other staff for accepting stolen property.

"In 2007, Karthik hid in an ISKCON vehicle and escaped from the jail. He was nabbed in Kerala this time and items worth `30 lakh were recovered," the officer added.