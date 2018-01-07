BENGALURU: The state department of pre university education (PUE) has issued warning to all PU colleges in the state of withholding the results, if they fail to upload eligible evaluators' details on their website and send them for evaluation work.

Considering the shortage of evaluators in some of the subjects like Statistics, Basic Maths and Geography, the department has issued an official circular asking principals of each college to upload details of lecturers on the department's website. A link has been provided on the online portal for registration of lecturers.

The department had asked the principals of the colleges to provide service information / details of all lecturers on the online portal in the beginning of the academic year, but several colleges failed to upload the information.

"Following this delay by some of the colleges, we have issued a circular with the warning of withholding the results of such colleges," said an official of the department.

Subjects like Basic Maths, Logic, Home Science, Geology, Education, Psychology, Statistics, Computer Science, Electronics, French and others have shortage of evaluators. "Due to the shortage of evaluators, the evaluation of these subjects will be delayed and just because of these subjects we will be forced to delay the entire results. Hence, we have asked the principals to send them to evaluation work. Otherwise the results of such colleges will not be released," official added.

The principals have to upload details by January 10th and send the signed copy of the same to the head office by January 16th.