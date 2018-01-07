BENGALURU: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address the BJP Parivartana Rally at Balagangadharanatha Grounds in Vijayanagar in the city on Sunday morning. This will be his second rally in Karnataka. He had addressed the Parivartana rally at Hubballi on December 21.

According to BJP leaders, party workers from four assembly segments— Govindraj Nagar, Vi j ayanagar, Malleshw a r a m and Raj a j i n a - g a r — w i l l a t t e n d the rally that is aimed at motivating the party workers ahead of BJP’s mega rally in the city on January 28. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders will address party workers at the January 28 rally.

Sunday’s rally is the third such rally to be held in the city as part of the ongoing 'Parivartana Yatra' led by BJP chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa. BJP president Amit Shah had launched the Parivartana Yatra from the city on November 2, and it will conclude in Mysuru on January 25. According to the party leaders, the BJP yatra has been receiving good response from people.

During the rallies, BJP leaders are trying to mobilise public opinion against Siddaramaiah government. Apart from Yogi Adityanath,BS Yeddyurappa, Union ministers Ananth Kumar, Sadananda Gowda, former Deputy Chief Minister R Ashok and other leaders will also address the party workers on the occasion.