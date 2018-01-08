BENGALURU: Tenders for two major works were approved at a board meeting of the Bangalore Water and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) held on Saturday.

According to BWSSB sources, the tender for an intermediate pumping station that would transport sewage from the National Games Village in Koramangala to a new STP at KNC Valley was approved. “The STP would come up at a cost of `47.84 crore and will be completed within 24 months,” a source said. The Bengaluru-based Triveni Engineering Works has been awarded the work.

The other work okayed was the construction of Underground Drain network to Hessarghatta Village. “Bengaluru-based Gidde Gowda Contractors has been awarded the project that will cost `23 crore,” said another official. It will be completed in 18 months.