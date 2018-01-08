BENGALURU: Railways has decided to run a Yesvantpur - Belagavi - Yesvantpur Tatkal Special (06581/06582) to clear extra rush of passengers on Sankranti.

The Yesvantpur - Belagavi Tatkal Special departs from Yesvantpur at 8.15 pm on January 12, 2018 (Friday) and reaches Belagavi at 8.10 am the next day (Saturday). It arrives/departs at Davangere at 2.20 am/2.22 am, Harihar at 2.43/2.45 am, Haveri at 3.50/ 3.52 am, Hubballi at 5/5.15 am, Dharwad at 5.50/5.52 am, Londa at 7.06/7.08 am.

The Belagavi - Yesvantpur Tatkal Special (06582) departs Belagavi at 7.10 am on January 15 (Monday) and reaches Yesvantpur at 6.20 am the next day. It arrives/departs Harihar at 00:18/00:20 am., Davangere at 00:28/00:30 am, Birur at 02:18/02.20 am, Arsikere at 02:55/03:00 am and Tumakuru at 04:43/04:45 am.

The Belagavi -Yesvantpur Suvidha special departs from Belagavi at 5.15 pm on January 28 (Sunday) and reaches Yesvantpur at 5 am the next day. On Monday, it arrives/departs Birur at 12.33/12.35 am, Arisikere at 1.45/1.50 am and Tumkuru at 3.43 am/3.45 am.

Suvidha Special train on Republic Day

Railways has decided to run the Yesvantpur - Belagavi -Yesvantpur Suvidha special to clear extra rush of passengers on Republic Day.

The Yesvantpur - Belagavi Suvidha special departs from Yeshwantpur at 8.15 pm on 25th January (Thursday) and reaches Belagavi at 8.10 am the next day.

On Friday, it arrives/departs Davangere at 2.20/2.22 am, Harihar at 2.43/2.45 am, Haveri at 3.50/3.52 am, Hubballi at 5/5.15 am, Dharwad at 5.50/5.52 am and Londa at 7.06/7.08 am.

Train No. 82660 departs Belagavi at 5.15 pm on January 28 (Sunday) and reaches Yeshwantpur at 5 am the next day. On Monday, it arrives/departs Birur at 12.33/12.35 am, Arsikere at 01.45/1.50 am and Tumakuru at 3.43/3.45 am.

Halts at Arasikere to continue

Bengaluru: The Railways will continue to provide stoppage for Yesvantpur - Nizamuddin - Yesvantpur Karnataka Sampark Kranti Bi-Weekly Express and Yesvantpur - Chandigarh - Yesvantpur Sampark Kranti Bi-Weekly Express at Arsikere station until further advice.

Meanwhile, the Yesvantpur-Pandharpur-Yesvantpur Weekly Tatkal Special will be continued for 22 more trips in each direction to clear the extra rush of passengers. The Yesvantpur-Pandharpur Weekly Tatkal Special departs from Yesvantpur at 6 pm every Thursday with effect from February 1, 2018 to June 28, 2018.