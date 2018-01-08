BENGALURU: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday took a jibe at his Karnataka counterpart Siddaramaiah saying that he ‘remembers his religion only when polls are round the corner’.

“Siddaramaiah has said that he is also a Hindu. Since he saw the power of Hindus, he is now coming to realise his faith. His revelations are similar to the visits that Rahul Gandhi paid to temples during the Gujarat elections,” Yogi said.

Addressing the BJP’s third Karnataka Parivartana Yatra rally in the city on Sunday, held at BGS Grounds, Vijayanagar, he charged that Siddaramaiah was ‘ dividing the society along caste and religious lines’.

Raising the issue of ban on cow slaughter, he said BJP — during its rule in the State — had brought a bill to ensure ban on cow slaughter. However, the present Congress government has failed to implement it. The man who considers himself a Hindu must also know that selling beef is not according to Hindutva. He questioned Siddarmaiah as to why he backed beef eating if he was a Hindu.

He said the law and order situation had deteriorated in the city with Bengaluru going from ‘IT city’ to ‘Crime city’. The number of Hindu activists killed in the state also hints at the same, he said. “Congress is dividing the community based on caste and religious lines, and preventing welfare of backward communities,” he added.