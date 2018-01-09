BENGALURU: The Christ School (ICSE) was started in 2007 under the management of the Carmelites of Mary Immaculate (CMI) Fathers through a registered body Christ Educational Society of Bengaluru. In the beginning, it was associated with Christ School and began to function as two separate schools from May 2013. CMI education society runs 627 schools, 87 colleges and two universities across south India.

Christ School( ICSE ) is located a few blocks from the Bannerghatta Road surrounded by convents and churches and an endless chain of little shops. Its atmosphere, the facilities, the imposing granite buildings standing among scattered coconut palms, the large sports complex, the skating-rink, the science labs, the computer lab, the well-equipped library and above all, it’s well qualified and caring teachers, make the school one of its kind. Currently there are 3,140 students from pre-nursery to tenth standard. Teaching and non teaching staff is around 141. Teacher student ratio being 1:36.

The school aims at forming leaders who are intellectually competent, spiritually mature, morally upright, psychologically integrated, physically healthy and socially acceptable. Christ School gives great importance to co-curricular activities. Thus, we try to draw out the best in the student helping him her to develop all the latent skills and talents.

Science Club fosters Students’ interest in science and technology enables them to develop their latent talents, power of investigation and research.The Literary Club encourages the students to expose and develop their talents to the fullest. Several competitions and cultural programs are held to groom them to face inter school competitions.

The social service club tries to develop in students a civic sense of charity and gives them opportunity to work for the social uplift and relief of the poor and their suffering. Nature Club creates positive

experiences.

“Education is about the total transformation of man from womb to tomb. Family is the nursery of all human values and development Parents are the first and best models and educators. In pursuit of more knowledge and deeper wisdom let us put on the right disposition of an earnest seeker and create a conducive ambience for learning,” says Rev Fr NK Dominic, principal.

Facilities

1) Smart classrooms

2) Multimedia room

3) Library

4) Transportation

5) Science Lab

6)Prayer room