BENGALURU: Several academics have demanded that the state government release a minimum of `100 crore to Bangalore Central University for developmental activities and expansion-related works.

On Tuesday, many including former vice-chancellors of Bangalore University Dr N Prabhu Dev and Dr H A Ranganath, Kannada Development Authority chairperson Prof S G Siddaramaiah, Prof B K Chandrashekar, Dr Siddalingaiah and writers Prof Chandrashekara Patil, Prof G K Govind Rao and Prof K Marulasiddappa expressed their concerns at an informal meeting called by the vice-chancellor of Bangalore Central University Prof Japhet.

The meeting was called to seek advice of experts. Some of the issues that were discussed were lack of financial assistance, lack of teaching and non-teaching staff, retaining the heritage structure of the campus and establishing a digital campus.

Dr N Prabhu Dev, former VC of Bangalore University, said, “About 49 per cent of the teaching posts are vacant in the parent university. The government must take immediate measures to fill the posts and sanction `100 crore for development works.”

Dr H A Ranganath, another former VC of Bangalore University, added, “This university must be a model for others. Instead of restricting it to jurisdiction, the university must mobilise students and faculty members across the country.”

Experts taking part in the meeting raised their voice against the proposed amendments to the Karnataka State Universities Act (2000). The government is proposing to constitute an authority to appoint teaching and non-teaching staff at universities. To this, Dr Siddalingaiah said, “Handing over universities to bureaucrats is not a right decision. We all must fight to stop the inclusion of the proposed amendments.”