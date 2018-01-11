BENGALURU: A 30-year-old jilted lover, who allegedly murdered his girlfriend on December 26, was arrested by the Kamakshipalya police on Tuesday. The accused, who had come from Saudi Arabia to meet his married girlfriend, allegedly stabbed her to death at her house, when she turned down his repeated requests to desert her husband and marry him.

The accused is identified as Mohammed Mubeen alias Mubeen Sheikh, 30, a resident of Banavasi Road in Sirsi of Karwar district. He was working as a driver in Saudi Arabia and Dubai. He has been accused of killing Tasleema Banu, 29, a resident of Kebbehalla in Sunkadakatte.

According to the police, “On December 20 last year, he came from Dubai to Bengaluru. On December 26 noon, he went to Tasleema’s house to convince her to marry him. Tasleema’s husband had gone for work while her children were at school. When she refused to marry him, he brought a knife from the kitchen and stabbed her multiple times. He then fled with the gold chain and a pair of bangles that he had gifted to her. The incident came to light when Tasleema’s son returned from school,” the police explained. Special teams were formed to trace the accused who was changing places to evade arrest.