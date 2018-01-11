BENGALURU: Ten months after the murder, Bellandur police have nabbed an accused hiding in his native place in Uttar Pradesh after murdering his friend in a fit of rage over sharing money raised from selling samosas in the city.

Bellandur police inspector Victor Simon, sub-inspector Ravikumar and their team cracked the case by arresting Vikas Kumar Yadav, alias Chotu (23), from Ayodhya. Chotu had absconded after murdering Vipin Kumar (18) with a wooden log at a house in Bellandur on February 4.

The accused and the victim were friends residing in the same house and selling samosas for a livelihood in Bengaluru. They were natives of Ayodhya of Kausambi district in UP.

Before fleeing the city after the murder, Chotu projected himself as an innocent and cooked up a story that Kumar had died of epileptic seizures and informed the same to the deceased’s father Mothilal.

He narrated the same story before the police to mislead them. Further, he stated before the police that he had taken the deceased to St John’s Hospital for treatment once as he was suffering from seizure.

Suspecting this version, Mothilal, father of the deceased, filed a complaint with the HSR Layout police. Later, the case was transferred to the jurisdictional Bellandur police. The police visited St John’s Hospital to check whether the deceased obtained treatment from the hospital as claimed by the accused or not. They discovered that Chotu had lied to them.

Confirming their suspicions, the post-mortem report from St John’s Hospital revealed that Kumar was killed after being hit with a wooden log. Then they began looking for Chotu. During the last 10 months, Chotu took shelter in Rajasthan, Delhi and UP.