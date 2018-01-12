BENGALURU: Volunteers are trying innovative methods to ensure maximum reach. The Yuva for Nation team, which organises Hunt the Winter drive, have tied up with 15 cab services.

The drivers keep blankets in their vehicle’s boot and give it away to anyone who are sleeping unprotected in the night. The volunteers have so far distributed 300 blankets and plan to give away 200 more in the next two weeks, along with monkey caps for the elderly.

Bikers are heading out into highways and rural outskirts, to find the “truly needy”. G Kiran Sagar, founder of Yuva Bengaluru, distributed nearly 1,200 blankets to those living in the outskirts, highways and rural areas of Karnataka.

He and his group of 600 volunteers went on a drive from Bengaluru to Kanyakumari and within two days distributed 700 blankets and on their next journey from Bangalore to Davangere they distributed the remaining 500 blankets.