BENGALURU: A popular mall on Bannerghatta Road in JP Nagar has been accused of chopping down 15 Ashoka trees by a resident of the area who filed a complaint with the Range Forest Officer of BBMP South Zone.

According to Sathyanarayan, RFO, BBMP, the trees had been chopped and the complaint listed the owners of the Vega City Mall as being the alleged perpetrators. He confirmed to Express that an enquiry would be conducted into the role of the mall in the incident.

"There is no hoarding in the vicinity, and hence it appears likely that the mall has arranged for the trees to be chopped so that the road in front of the mall could be widened." He added that if the mall's role was established, he would issue a notice to them.

However, the mall managers denied this outright. According to Rajesh Naidu, the operational manager at the mall, there were no trees located opposite the mall. Naidu categorically denied that the mall owners had any role in the chopping of the trees.