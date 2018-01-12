BENGALURU: An MBA (finance) graduate Adarsh Shenoy says tabla taught him discipline and multitasking that has helped him in his career and life. Adarsh works as an analytics consultant for Hewlett Packard Enterprises. After his office hours, he performs at concerts and this helps him relieve stress after a long day at work.

He says versatility is one of the important and beautiful aspects of tabla as it goes well with any genre of music, even fusion. He adds fusion music attracts most of the people and it acts a medium to introduce the beauty of classical music.

Adarsh has been featured in one of the songs of a recent Kannada movie Rangitaranga. “Now, people recognise me and ask if I was the one who is seen in that song,” he says.Born and brought up in a family of musicians, Adarsh was encouraged by his grandparents to accompany his elder brother as a tabla artist when he was eight years old. “From then on, my brother and I have performed over 500 concerts together and even today, I always accompany my brother Abhijith in his concerts.

We have such great understanding between us that we do not have to rehearse much before any concert. We directly go on stage and give concerts successfully. It was a wonderful feeling to grow up with a musician at home,” says Adarsh.

He underwent elementary training in the basics of the Delhi and Ajrada Gharanas at the age of eight from Nagaraj Rao Gaikwad. He later undertook training in the Faroukhabad style under Pandit Rajgopal Kallurkar from 1999.

His parents and grandparents have been very supportive. They have encouraged their children by taking them to concerts. Adarsh says, “When my father returned from work, the first question he would ask us wouldn’t be about homework or studies but if we have practiced music.”

Adarsh is one of the youngest tabla players to be awarded with a B-High grade by the All India Radio, Bengaluru at the age of 18 years. He is currently pursuing another music course under the Khairagarh University. He recently got All India 2nd rank in his Sangeet Alankar exam.

Adarsh’s keen interest in innovation led him to foray into the fields of carnatic music and fusion music as well. He is currently undertaking training in the Carnatic talaa system under Vidwan Anoor Ananthakrishna Sharma, a senior mridangam artist from Bengaluru. Adarsh performs regularly at various Taala vaadyas and ensembles and has been part of various groups such as Laya Lahari, Layatharanga, Indo-Canadian band Lehera and Karnataka School of Percussion.

