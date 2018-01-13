BENGALURU: Two men committed suicide in separate incidents in the city.In Hulimavu, a 28-year-old businessman hanged himself at his house on Thursday. In his suicide note, he said he was upset over his inability to repay a debt. The deceased is Santhosh Kumar, a resident of Basavanapura in Hulimavu. He was running an eatery in the locality.

A senior police officer said the incident took place late in the night when his family was asleep. Police said Santosh was being forced to pay exorbitant interest on the loan taken from a financier Suneel. A few days ago, Suneel had come to his house and snatched his two-wheeler and a mobile phone to recover the loan.

In Banaswadi, a cab driver committed suicide by setting himself ablaze at his house. The deceased is Mervin, a resident of TC Palya. He was married to Lydia 11 years ago.

A senior police officer said the incident took place on Wednesday when Mervin had come to his wife’s house. She works in an automobile showroom and had come to her mother’s house after a quarrel. Both argued over an issue and in the melee he poured petrol over himself and set himself on fire. The neighbours rushed him to Victoria Hospital where he died on Friday. Banaswadi police is investigating.