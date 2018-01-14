PATNA: An engineer working in Bengaluru and a rural doctor were shot dead by criminals in Bihar’s Saran and Bhojpur districts respectively, police said on Sunday.

While Krishna Mohan Tiwary, a 42-year-old a civil engineer, was shot dead when he was returning home on a bike, the rural doctor, Santosh Kumar Sah, 35, was shot dead as he slept in his house on Saturday night. No arrests were made till Sunday evening. Police said both the victims had no known dispute or enmity with anyone and that the motives behind the two murders were unclear.

Tiwary, who worked as a project manager with a private construction firm in the Karnataka capital, was shot at by unidentified criminals near Devri village under Taraiya police station. He was returning after attending the last rites of a relative. He fell off the bike and died on the spot.

“Witnesses said two men on another bike reached near the engineer and shot at him from close range. He was declared brought dead at a hospital. A probe is on,” said Ajay Kumar Singh, SHO of Taraiya police station, adding that a katta (country-made gun) was apparently used in the murder.

An FIR lodged by Tiwary’s brother, Munna Tiwary, did not name any suspects. Police conducted raids in nearby villages to nab the killers, but with no success.

“The dead engineer was married twice. His first wife, from whom he has a teenage daughter, lives separately in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. He has a son and a daughter from his second wife,” said the police official.

Santosh Kumar Sah, a rural medical practitioner (RMP), was shot dead in his house at Itimaha village under Tarari police station area in Bhojpur district on Saturday night. Police said Sah was fast asleep when two men dressed in police uniform entered the house and shot him dead. No arrests were made till Sunday night.