BENGALURU: A 12-year-old boy succumbed to injury after an unburst cracker fell on his head during the Sebastian festival in Cambridge Layout in Ulsoor. The incident took place on Sunday night and police have filed a case of negligence against the organisers of the festival.

The deceased identified as Dhanush, son of Suresh Kumar, is a resident of Banashankari II Stage and a class 6 student in a private school.

A senior police officer said that the incident occurred around 10.30pm when Dhanush along with his uncle Santhosh had come to see the festival, where crackers were being burst. A heavy cracker went up and fell on Dhanush's head without bursting, causing him severe head injury. Due to the impact of the heavy cracker, Danush collapsed on the spot and was rushed to a nearby hospital, but the doctors there declared him brought dead.

The postmortem was conducted in Bowring hospital and the family conducted last rites in the afternoon.

The organisers conduct the festival every year and Dhanush has been attending the festivity since last three years.

"Over 3000 persons had come from across the city and organisers did not take any safety measures while bursting crackers. Their negligence is blamed for the mishap and an action will be taken based on the complaint by family," the officer added.