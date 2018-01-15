BENGALURU: As many as 24 mobile Indira Canteens will be shortly launched in the city to cater to the wards where the canteens were not set up due to paucity of land. These mobile units were earlier scheduled to be launched on January 26.

“With the mobile units operational, specific places will be designated in wards where they will park and cater to the people,” said

Manjunatha Prasad, Commissioner, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

He added that each mobile unit will cost around Rs 14 lakh and have all the facilities of a normal Indira Canteen. “The date is yet to be finalised, as we are seeking Chief Minister’s time to inaugurate the same,” he said.

Of the mobile Indira Canteens, 10 of the 24 will come in the South Zone of BBMP where land acquisition has been a problem. Apart from it, six in West Zone, three each in Rajarajeshwari and East Zone, and one unit each in Bommanahalli and Mahadevapura wards.

The canteens - modified Tempo Travellers will have overhead tank for drinking water, a waste collection unit, foldable tables and CCTV cameras. Indira Canteens were launched in Bengaluru on August 16, with an aim to provide subsidised food for the urban poor. While 101 canteens were launched on the day, around 150 were operational by the end of December 2017. The canteen was also launched in Mysuru on Friday.