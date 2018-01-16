BENGALURU: We had bid adieu to fringes two years back, but as history repeats itself, so does fashion. The surprise comeback of fringes have been adorned by the likes of Rihanna, already.

Be it boots or dresses, global brands such as Celine and Bottega Veneta have already empowered these long tassels.

Paired with sequins and glass glitter, sparkling fringes seem to be the first unique trend of 2018. While Celine has adorned the liquid stripes in gowns, Loewe has kept fringes authentic to t-shirt dresses and baggy wear.

Ruffles have made a come-back too. So maybe it won’t be the Victorian kind this year, but the feminine folds have already dominated the shows of Givenchy, Alexander McQueen and Valentino.

Some of the trends observed now are continuing on from 2017, such as the pastels.

Bold colours may dominate the summer scene, as proved by Stella McCartney, but chances are that pastels won’t be fading away anytime soon. Sequins, ah!

The Versace showstopper supermodels paying tribute to Gianni Versace in gold sequins is one of the most iconic shows and will pretty much make gold sequin gowns an unforgettable memory in fashion. So the trend continues this year as well. While talking about glass and glitter, let’s not be surprised with Cinderella shoes paired with socks.

If wearing sequins on your clothes don’t suit your style, then opt for sequin shoes as fashionable alternatives.

However, sheer still remains in trend, but folded sheer layered as a dress and an overcoat, as demonstrated by Simone Rocha, proves there’s more to the underneath.

Moving forward from stripes, there’s checks this year, and a lot of it, from shorts, to skirts and gowns and overcoats. Balenciaga has set the trend for voluminous check coats, and Burberry has introduced check caps.