BENGALURU: One of the country’s biggest science festivals in the country, which will be held at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in a few days, will for the first time feature a hackathon that will require participants to create AI that mimics the human brain.

Shashank Dhattari, an undergraduate student and media coordinator for Pravega, the annual IISc science fest, says, “The Hackathon is supported by the IBM and teams would be required to mimic the processes of cognitive analysis in machines as humans do,” he adds. Students from various colleges and institutes are set to participate in the event that will feature a grand prize.

True to the spirit of entrepreneurship of the city, the fest will also have the Pravega Innovation Summit (PIS), also for the first time where participants will get a chance to pitch their best ideas and their projects related to startups and businesses ideas. “Some of these ideas are related to helping the environment, some bridging wide gaps in providing facilities to the rural and poor population. For this competition, there are around eight finalists of which two are from the city and the rest are from outside the state,” he adds. This flagship event, is also envisaged to bring about widespread collaboration between researchers and investors.

“In India, you have various college and tech fest however not a science fest and surely not on a scale that IISc organises. There are a few science fest now such as those of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (ISSERs) but we are easily the biggest science fest in the country,” says Shashank.

On more of the science side, there will workshops on and other diverse fields ranging from cyber-security and automobile engines to robotics to name a few. “We also have a very interesting event called Molecular Murials where participants will learn chemistry while also colouring T-Shirts. There is also the All India Physics Challenge that will have various fun problem-solving exercises related to the subject.