BENGALURU: Alert police constables nabbed a person after a tense chase, when he was trying to escape after a failed attempt to snatch a gold chain from a woman. The accused as well as the two constables sustained injuries in the incident that took place in HSR Layout police station limits in the early hours of Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Somashekar alias Soma, a resident of Anekal. Constable Mahesh Nayak sustained a fracture in his left hand fingers while constable Basavaraj sustained a back injury during the chase.

According to the police, the staff of the HSR Layout police station were patrolling in the early morning in the wake of increase in chain snatching cases in the last 2-3 days. Around 5.30 am, the police control room got an alert that a person, who came in a Maruti Omni car, had tried to snatch a chain from a woman at HSR Layout 21st Cross.

“Constables Mahesh Nayak, Basavaraj and others intensified their search for the accused. On finding the suspected vehicle, the policemen tried to stop it but the driver escaped. The police teams gave chase, during which the accused was trapped in a dead-end street. He abandoned the vehicle and tried to escape by climbing on to the roof of an adjacent house. As the asbestos sheet broke, the accused fell on the ground and was nabbed,” the police said.