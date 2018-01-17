BENGALURU: Bengaluru once had over 150 inscription stones dating from 750AD. But today, 120 of them have disappeared due to rapid urbanisation. Udaya Kumar, a history buff, has created a Facebook group, The Incredible Inscription Stones of Bangalore, along with his friends to educate people about their history and importance. City Express documents some of these stone inscriptions such as Begur

Naagatara’s Benguluru Kaalaga Inscription which is the earliest written record of the name Bengaluru dating back to 900 AD

Begur

Naagatara’s

Benguluru Kaalaga

Inscription

Year of installation: 900 AD

Inscription language: Kannada

Location: Begur Nageshwara temple praakara

Description: Earliest written record of the name Bengaluru

T Dasarahalli

Year of installation : 700 - 750 AD

Inscription language: Kannada

Location: In a lane in Vidya Nagar

Description: Turugol Veeragallu (heroic death defending a cattle raid) of Marasinga

Vibhutipura

Year of installation : 1307 AD

Inscription language: Tamil

Location: Inside Veerashaiva Mutt alongside a modern-day stone installation carrying Kannada and English translations of the inscription.

Description: Record of the building of the village, matta and lake by VeeraBallala III

Begur Fort Tondabbe Inscription

Year of installation : 950 AD

Inscription language: Kannada

Location: On a pillar at the entrance to Begur fort

Description: Record of the death of Tondabbe, the daughter of Chieftain Naagtara by the Jain way of Sanyasana or fasting to death.

Kaikondrahalli

Year of installation : 900 AD

Inscription language: Kannada

Location: Near a commercial complex on Kasavanahalli Main Road

Description: Uralivu (heroic death defending village desecration) veeragallu for Ereyappa of Kannelli

Marathahalli

Year of installation : 1508 AD

Inscription language: Telugu

Location: In an inner lane of Chowdeshwari Temple Street

Description: A donation record commissioned by Narasingaraya elder brother of Krishnadevaraya.

Kodigehalli

Year of installation : 1431 AD

Inscription language: Kannada

Location: On the edge of a busy road near the Anjenaya Temple, Virupakshapura layout

Description: Donation of the village of Virupakshapura on August 8, 1431 (a solar eclipse day) to the Somideva temple at Hessarghatta

Jakkur

Year of installation : 1342 AD

Inscription language: Kannada

Location: Recently relocated to the KV Bhyregowda Rangamandira

Description: Donation record by Veera Ballala III of lands in Jakkur to the Allalanatha temple.

DoddaNekkundi

Year of installation : 1304 AD

Inscription language: Tamil

Location: Leaning against a roadside tree next to Sri Ram Temple

Description: Donation record by VeeraBallala III of lands in Nekkundi to the Sivaganga temple.

Tindlu

Year of installation : 1368 AD

Inscription language: Kannada

Location: In a narrow lane near Thindlu Main Road

Description: Commisioned by Bukkarya I, founder (along with brother Hakka) of the Vijayanagar empire