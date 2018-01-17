City losing memories etched in stone
Published: 17th January 2018

BENGALURU: Bengaluru once had over 150 inscription stones dating from 750AD. But today, 120 of them have disappeared due to rapid urbanisation. Udaya Kumar, a history buff, has created a Facebook group, The Incredible Inscription Stones of Bangalore, along with his friends to educate people about their history and importance. City Express documents some of these stone inscriptions such as Begur
Naagatara’s Benguluru Kaalaga Inscription which is the earliest written record of the name Bengaluru dating back to 900 AD
Begur
Naagatara’s
Benguluru Kaalaga
Inscription
Year of installation: 900 AD
Inscription language: Kannada
Location: Begur Nageshwara temple praakara
Description: Earliest written record of the name Bengaluru
T Dasarahalli
Year of installation : 700 - 750 AD
Inscription language: Kannada
Location: In a lane in Vidya Nagar
Description: Turugol Veeragallu (heroic death defending a cattle raid) of Marasinga
Vibhutipura
Year of installation : 1307 AD
Inscription language: Tamil
Location: Inside Veerashaiva Mutt alongside a modern-day stone installation carrying Kannada and English translations of the inscription.
Description: Record of the building of the village, matta and lake by VeeraBallala III
Begur Fort Tondabbe Inscription
Year of installation : 950 AD
Inscription language: Kannada
Location: On a pillar at the entrance to Begur fort
Description: Record of the death of Tondabbe, the daughter of Chieftain Naagtara by the Jain way of Sanyasana or fasting to death.
Kaikondrahalli
Year of installation : 900 AD
Inscription language: Kannada
Location: Near a commercial complex on Kasavanahalli Main Road
Description: Uralivu (heroic death defending village desecration) veeragallu for Ereyappa of Kannelli
Marathahalli
Year of installation : 1508 AD
Inscription language: Telugu
Location: In an inner lane of Chowdeshwari Temple Street
Description: A donation record commissioned by Narasingaraya elder brother of Krishnadevaraya.
Kodigehalli
Year of installation : 1431 AD
Inscription language: Kannada
Location: On the edge of a busy road near the Anjenaya Temple, Virupakshapura layout
Description: Donation of the village of Virupakshapura on August 8, 1431 (a solar eclipse day) to the Somideva temple at Hessarghatta
Jakkur
Year of installation : 1342 AD
Inscription language: Kannada
Location: Recently relocated to the KV Bhyregowda Rangamandira
Description: Donation record by Veera Ballala III of lands in Jakkur to the Allalanatha temple.
DoddaNekkundi
Year of installation : 1304 AD
Inscription language: Tamil
Location: Leaning against a roadside tree next to Sri Ram Temple
Description: Donation record by VeeraBallala III of lands in Nekkundi to the Sivaganga temple.
Tindlu
Year of installation : 1368 AD
Inscription language: Kannada
Location: In a narrow lane near Thindlu Main Road
Description: Commisioned by Bukkarya I, founder (along with brother Hakka) of the Vijayanagar empire