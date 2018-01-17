BENGALURU: Three software engineers were arrested by HAL police on Monday for attacking a sub-inspector and a constable who questioned them for consuming alcohol.

The arrested are Sameer, a native of Jammu and Kashmir, Chandrashekar from Andhra Pradesh and Naveen from Delhi. Police said the trio were having alcohol in the middle of the road near Brookefield Mall late Friday night. SI Naveen and Constable Mohan warned them to leave the place and went away. When they returned, the trio were still there. On being questioned, the trio chased the two policemen. They allegedly struck them with a broken beer bottle and kicked them. Police tracked them using CCTV footage and arrested them.