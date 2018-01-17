BENGALURU: Two youths hailing from Darjeeling were thrashed by a gang of goons during the New Year celebrations at Motappanapalya in Indiranagar on the New Year’s Eve. One of the victims—Gautam Tamang had earlier complained to the police about the prime accused Ambarish harassing him to pay Rs 5,000 monthly hafta.

Here are grabs from the video which

captured the attack. 1: Victim’s bike

brushes against the man in black shirt.

2: Gang members huddle to thrash

the bike rider. The man in red T-shirt

was the first one to raise his hands

3: The biker falls on road.

4/5: A few gang members

join to thrash the victim as

others look on.

However, the incident was not reported then, and it came to light a fortnight later on Tuesday, only after a resident circulated the CCTV footage of the incident to the news channels. The victims work at a pub in the same locality and one of them returned to their hometown following the incident.

But when the incident was aired in the media, the police took up a suo motu cognisance and arrested ten persons immediately. Among those arrested were three minors. A few others were detained for interrogation.

The prime accused are identified as Ambarish alias Khakhi, a rowdy sheeter of Indiranagar police station, and Lokesh alias Gudde.“Gautam Tamang was running an eatery in the locality before joining a pub as a waiter. Ambarish was harassing him to pay `5,000 monthly hafta and had even snatched his mobile phones. He had complained to the police about his behaviour. And the gang was waiting for an opportunity to attack him. Gautam was also seen with a rival gang of Ambarish,” a police source said.

The CCTV video footage revealed a gang of around 15 men dancing on a road in Indiranagar on December 31 night, seemingly in an inebriated state. The victims—the two youths—along with their sister came on a bike while the revellers were dancing on the streets. The bike is seen brushing against one of the revellers. Despite reportedly apologising, at least five gang members assaulted the biker and his male friend. The footage showed the attackers mercilessly assaulting the two males on the bike, but not harming or troubling the young woman, who stood by helplessly.

“We had warned the rowdy sheeters in the locality that they would be dealt with an iron hand if they try to create trouble during the New Year celebrations. Despite that, the incident took place. The victims have not filed a complaint and it has come to our notice that they have left the city after the incident. We will try to get in touch with them, as we need to record the victims’ statement, including that of the girl. Indiranagar police are probing the case further,” a senior police officer said.​

Criminals with political connections?

A local resident told The New Indian Express that there are a couple of groups involved in illegal activities. “Police never bother to take action. The hooligans often assault lone walkers and rob them. They have committed 30 robberies. Ambarish and his gang say they are close to the local MLA.” A police officer said, “Ambarish was brought to the station a day before the incident and he was warned not to involve in any criminal activities. He told police that he had an old rivalry with victim Goutham. The gang did not touch the girl.” Rashmi (name changed), a resident and a student, told Express, “The gang is into drug peddling and they have harassed me a couple of times while I was returning home. Ambarish was involved in several eve-teasing cases, but the police never took any action.” Ajay Hilori, DCP (East), said: “It is a clear case of road rage and not racism or hate crime. So far eight suspects have been detained for interrogation, but victims are not co-operating. They are not ready to file a case.”