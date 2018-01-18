BENGALURU: The city traffic police have imposed restrictions in view of the Republic Day Flower Show at the Lalbagh Glass House from January 19 to January 28.Diversion of Vehicles: Vehicles coming from Bharath Junction and from Poornima Junction going towards Dr Mari Gowda Road should move on H Siddaiah Road, KH Junction, Wilson Garden Main Road, 12th Cross and join Dr Mari Gowda Road and move further ahead.

Restrictions on parking areas of: Dr Mari Gowda Road (from Lalbagh Main Gate to Nimhans Hospital, both sides), KH Road (from KH Circle to Shanthinagar Junction, both sides), Lalbagh Road (from Subbaiah Circle to Lalbagh Main Gate), Siddaiah Road (from Urvashi Junction to Wilson Garden 12th Cross), T Mariyappa Road (from Siddapura Junction to Ashoka Pillar, both sides), and both sides of BTS Road and Krumbigal Road.

Parking facility: Two-wheelers at Al-Ameen College Grounds located between Lalbagh Main Gate and KH Circle, 500 cars and 2,000 two-wheelers at multi-storey car parking area at Shanthinagar BMTC Depot, BBMP multi-storey car parking place on J C Road.Cab pick-up and drop-off point: Hopcoms area on Dr Mari Gowda Road