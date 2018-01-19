BENGALURU: ITC Windsor, an iconic hotel with a legacy of over 30 years, will be hosting the heads of state of 10 ASEAN countries as the chief guests at the Republic Day parade on January 26. To commemorate this, The Raj Pavilion at the ITC Windsor is showcasing ‘Look East’ food promotion till January 26.

The buffet will serve popular dishes from each country in this region. The person responsible for bringing this spectacular food festival together - Uchit Vohra, Executive Chef at ITC Windsor - says that they have tried to keep the traditional flavours intact, without experimenting too much, and focusing on using fresh natural products.

Highlights From The ’ Look-East’ Food Festival

Thailand- Thapthim Krop

Thaithim Krop is one the most famous Thai desserts, which is made of cubes of water chestnuts in syrup. This dessert is known as “pomegranate seeds” or “rubies” because of its appearance. It is usually eaten with coconut milk and ice cubes. There cannot be a better dessert than this to conclude your meal.

Singapore

Hainanese Chicken Rice and Singaporean Laksa Hainanese chicken rice is a dish adapted from early Chinese immigrants originally from Hainan province in Southern China. It is considered one of the national dishes of Singapore. If you haven’t tried it earlier, this is your opportunity to taste the dish which Singapore can’t live without. The Singaporean Laksa is a spicy noodle soup with noodles, prawns (you can chose from other meat options) veggies and coconut milk. It would be undermining to mention it as just a soup, it is a bowl of flavours that keep you engaged with every spoon. It is one of the most popular food in the world.

Philipines,

Siapao And Filipino Pancit

Siapao is the Philippine version of the Cantonese steamed bun ‘Cha Siu Bao’. It is a very popular street food in Philippines and varieties based on the filling. If street food makes you go weak on your knees, this is for you. Pancit is a noodle dish prepared with noodle stir fried in dark soy, vegetables or chicken. Pancit is synonym to Filipino comport food and is slowly gaining popularity in different countries with its simplicity but bold flavours.

Vietnam, Vietnamese Pho

Pho is a Vietnamese soup consisting of a broth, rice noodles called banh pho, herbs and meat. A popular street food in Vietnam is now winning hearts across the globe.

Myanmar, Khow Suey

Khow Suey is a Burmese noodle dish made with egg noodles, curried chicken with coconut milk and is served with a variety of contrasting condiments. This is another dish which is loved worldwide because of its strong flavours.

Indonesia,

Mie Goreng And Indonesian Satay

Mie Goreng is an appetising and spicy fried noodle dish derived from Chinese chowmein. The sweet and sticky sauce is the lifeline of this dish. With different veggies, boiled egg and chicken/prawn, this is a winner all the way. Indonesian Satay is a dish of marinated, skewered and grilled meat over a wood or charcoal fire. The lamb satay is a must try but if you are someone who can’t think beyond chicken, it will not disappoint you.

Malaysia, Malaysian Chicken Randang, Nasi Lemak And Ais Kacang

Malaysian chicken Randang was undoubtedly the finest of the evening. This Malaysian specialty is packed with flavours and spices, kaffir lime and Kemon gross being the dominant ones. This version of rending has all the elements to be called a superstar dish. Nasi lemak is a fragrant rice dish cooked in coconut milk and pandan leaf. Considered as the national dish of Malaysia, it is making people from every nook fall in love with it.

It is traditionally served as breakfast in Malaysia. Spicy sambhal, fresh cucumber slices, roasted peanuts and hard-boiled eggs are the important elements that makes it what it is for foodies’ across the world. Ais Kacang is a Malaysian dessert which is also common in Singapore and Brunei. Traditionally, shaved ice and red beans is used to make this dessert. Many Southeast Asian coffee shops, hawker centers and food courts offers this dessert. This will remind of you ice gola here in India which is loved by people of all ages. The use of jaggery elevates this dessert to a different level, if not informed it gives an impression of caramel toffee. Definitely a must try.